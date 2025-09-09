Pedestrian walking near Ballymena PSNI station had foot broken after being struck by a car
A motorist, Wai Kit Chan (58), of Galgorm Road, Ballymena, admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving.
The incident happened at the junction of Galgorm Road and Princes Street on the night of December 14 last year.
At the town's Magistrates' Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick was shown a video of the car turning right from Galgorm Road into Princes Street.
A female pedestrian was crossing the road at the bottom of Princes Street. She said she "looked and the road was clear" and was "approximately three steps across the road whenever she was struck".
The defendant got out and said "I am sorry I didn't see you".
He apologised and called for help. Police and an ambulance arrived.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been driving for more than 30 years with a clear record.
He was travelling slowly and indicated to turn right but his attention was drawn to a car coming in the opposite direction.
It was a "dark night" and he didn't see the woman crossing the road and after the collision "shouted across to the police station" for help.
He was genuinely remorseful and as a result of a driving ban will not be able to work as a supermarket delivery driver, it was said.
Judge Broderick told the defendant: "I accept that at the scene you did everything you could after the accident to assist the victim".
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £500.