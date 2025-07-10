A 73-year-old man who punched a 12-year-old boy has been warned by a Lisburn judge that his behaviour is “not acceptable”.

Neville William James Ireland, whose address was given as Lisburn Road in Belfast, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

The court heard that on March 7, 2025 police responded to a report of an assault in Bow Street in Lisburn at 7.45pm. It was reported that a 12-year-old boy had been punched in the face by an older man who had left the scene.

The boy said the man had kicked his bike and when he asked why he had done that, the man punched him in the face. CCTV did back up this statement.

Pensioner charged with common assault after punching 12-year-old boy in Bow Street, Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

The police located the defendant a short distance away. He confirmed his identity but declined to be interviewed about the incident.

A victim impact report was presented to the court, with District Judge Rosie Watters stating the victim is “worried about talking to people” and that he is concerned someone else will “do something out of the blue like that”.

The defendant, who spoke on his own behalf, admitted he had been drinking at the time of the incident, and said it happened “in the blink of an eye”.

He stated that the victim was with a group of boys on bikes and they were blocking his path.

“I asked them to move and they wouldn’t move,” he told the court. "I gave the tyre of his bicycle a little kick.

"It happened in the blink of an eye and I am totally sorry. I would like to apologise to the court. It is completely out of character. I am 73 and nothing like that has ever happened before.”

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I do think it’s a serious case. It is a 12-year-old and it appears to be unprovoked. The reality is that is not the way of dealing with things.”

Ms Watters imposed a four month prison sentence, which she suspended for 18 months. She also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £250.

Following the sentencing, Ms Watters told the defendant: “I don’t expect you to get yourself into trouble again in the next 18 months, or ever.”