Police found baseball bat used in attack on house under Co Tyrone woman's bed, court told

A woman who smashed glass in a neighbour's front door and window with a baseball bat has appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adiena McGovern, aged 33, from Crosssowen Gardens, Clogher, faces charges of criminal damage of property belonging to the Housing Executive, and possessing an offensive weapon - the baseball bat - on May 1.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until September 5 for a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rafferty told McGovern not to miss any appointments with the Probation Service.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

Prosecuting counsel said the incident happened at McCrea Park, Clogher, at approximately 9.40pm and the injured party saw the defendant carrying out the attack, and filmed her with his mobile phone camera.

The lawyer said police later went to the defendant's house, where she met them in an intoxicated state at the front door.

He said during a search of the property, police found the baseball under her bed.