Police found baseball bat used in attack on house under Co Tyrone woman's bed, court told
Adiena McGovern, aged 33, from Crosssowen Gardens, Clogher, faces charges of criminal damage of property belonging to the Housing Executive, and possessing an offensive weapon - the baseball bat - on May 1.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until September 5 for a pre-sentence report.
Mr Rafferty told McGovern not to miss any appointments with the Probation Service.
Prosecuting counsel said the incident happened at McCrea Park, Clogher, at approximately 9.40pm and the injured party saw the defendant carrying out the attack, and filmed her with his mobile phone camera.
The lawyer said police later went to the defendant's house, where she met them in an intoxicated state at the front door.
He said during a search of the property, police found the baseball under her bed.