Police nab Ballymoney drink driver in McDonald's queue after spotting his van crossing broken white lines

A 40-year-old Co Antrim man spotted crossing over the broken white lines on his way into Magherafelt was later apprehended by police while queuing in the McDonald's drive-thru, the local magistrates court was told.

Stephen Caldwell from Carnany Park, Ballymoney, was fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from the roads for 12 months for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop was told that police on patrol at Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, at approximately 1.20am on July 26, observed a van crossing over the broken white line before turning right into McDonald's and joining the queue.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held

Prosecuting counsel said on approaching the vehicle and speaking to Caldwell, police noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor, and noted his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred.

He provided an evidential breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 86 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer explained that Caldwell had earlier had a drink with his brother.

He said the defendant worked as a ground contractor and leaves home each day at 6am with most of his work in the north Down area.

The lawyer said Caldwell employed four other men and arrangements had been put in place for a driver to cover the defendant’s period of disqualification.

Counsel said it was accepted he should not have been anywhere near a vehicle.

He pleaded with the court to keep the period of disqualification to a minimum.