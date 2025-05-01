Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man (37) has pleaded guilty to stealing £250 worth of meat products from a Co Armagh supermarket.

Gareth Paul Bradley, aged 37, from Edward Street, Portadown, faced a single charge of theft from Supervalu on March 23 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

When the charge was put to Bradley on Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court the defendant, who was in the dock, pleaded guilty.

No details of the incident where shared in court, however Bradley’s barrister, Mr Peter Coiley, said this was a “high value targeted meat” theft and his client has a “relevant record”.

The barrister, who was instructed by MSM Solicitors, in Belfast, said his client would benefit from a pre-sentence report.

He also told the District Judge that Bradley is currently “on licence”. On licence means that he is still serving a prison sentence but can live in the community instead of being in prison.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said a pre-sentence report “makes sense”. The case was adjourned until June 11.