A Co Armagh man, accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer and guitar, has been refused bail.

Conor James McConville, aged 32, from Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, charged with possession of a Class B drug and in a separate set of charges, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

McConville’s solicitor, Mr Chris Logue, said the defendant had pleaded guilty to the drugs charge and there is a pre-sentence report but he asked that the matter be deferred as McConville has a Crown Court case pending.

He added that McConville is seeking bail which was opposed by the PSNI.

A detective constable told the court that on Tuesday, August 27 last year at 1.30pm, police were told of a disturbance at the defendant’s address. An upstairs window was open with shouting heard from within.

She said that McConville presented himself at the window with “blood dripping from the right side of his face and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs”.

“Smashing could be heard within the property. An unknown female’s voice could be heard shouting. The defendant was shouting back and there was more smashing,” she said.

Police forced entry and saw McConville with a woman in the living room. The defendant was laying next to the door leaning against a fallen table. McConville had a cut to his head and hand. The alleged injured party was laying face down on a turned over table in the middle of the living room.

"A hammer and a pool of blood was observed next to her head. She sat up and police observed a substantial amount of blood on her face, hands, arms, legs and around the table. A cut was observed to her forehead and she claimed to feel dizzy,” said the detective constable, adding the woman had bruising on her arms and legs and she complained of being hit to her back.

During interview, the defendant claimed the woman had come to his property and there had been an argument. He claimed she had hit him with an empty bottle.

The woman said she had been at the property from the previous day. That day, McConville woke feeling ill and went to the pharmacy to get medication which was refused and instead bought alcohol, part of which was drank by the woman.

The woman told police she was struck by a number of items including a plank of wood, the defendant’s fists, a hammer and a guitar. “He is also alleged to have sprayed Lynx deodorant in her eyes,” said the officer.

Objecting to bail, the officer said McConville has 157 previous convictions and has committed offences whilst on bail plus a substantial number of bail breaches. She also raised concerns McConville “may interfere with witnesses”.

The court was told the defendant is in custody due to a breach of bail.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan, refusing bail, said: “Mr McConville has an appalling criminal record. He was given a chance by this court and he breached that chance. I don’t think he will comply with conditions.”