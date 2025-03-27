It’s business as usual in Lurgan’s William Street, says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council despite part of the road closed due to an unstable building.

Pedestrian access remains much to the relief of shops and businesses in the upper end of the busy street. However the closure has cause traffic mayhem across the town.

In a statement today Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council emphasised that businesses are open as usual despite the William Street Road closure.

"A section of William Street in Lurgan is temporarily closed to traffic, but pedestrian access remains open, and all businesses are operating as normal.

"Please continue to shop local and support businesses in the area! Parking is available at car parks located nearby.

"We are working closely with the building owner to restore safety as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!”

Several buildings on that upper stretch of William Street, which is the main arterial route into the town centre and the main access road to the train station, have lain derelict for many years.

However work had recently began on a number of properties as part of the Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme aimed at sprucing up parts of the town which have been derelict. It is backed by the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The plans look superb and the project claims to want to restore the buildings to their former glory ‘with as much of the historic building fabric retained as possible’.

Once completed these three buildings will have five 2-bedroom apartments and two duplex 3-bedroom apartments for long and short stay rental accommodation, ‘enabling the buildings to once again become part of the day-to-day life of William Street’.

This project has been made possible thanks to the Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme comprising joint investment from Orchard County Realty.

To date the scheme has offered support for the restoration of 7 historic properties with the Lurgan Conservation Area. This will result in an investment of at least £4,315,250 in Lurgan Town Centre. When completed, these 7 properties will provide 12 accommodation units of various sizes, 2 retail units (one of which will house a new restaurant) and new office and meeting spaces.

Numbers 47, 49 and 51 William Street were constructed in c.1891 under the direction of John Long who owned a plumbing and engineering business at the neighbouring property at 45 William Street. The houses were designed by Young and Mackenzie of Belfast, which was the pre-eminent architectural firm of the period.

They worked on many prestige and ecclesiastical buildings throughout the country including the Lurgan Town Hall. The buildings were originally constructed as residences with number 47 especially associated with the Kelly family who ran a fruit and vegetable business in Market Street for many years.

The Best, Morrison and Houston families were among those who occupied number 49; while the Ripley family were long-time residents at number 51.

The properties were later converted for business and office usage. In recent years this once splendid row has fallen into dereliction, with water ingress causing much damage and deterioration.