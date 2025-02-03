A Co Armagh man alleged to have taken part in 20-minute “robbery spree” from Ballyronan to Coalisland, has been refused bail.

Patrick Wilson, aged 32, from Churchill Park in Portadown, is accused of robbing The Mace in Ballyronan of cash, cigarettes and scratchcards; McCrystals Filling Station in Ballinderry of cash and Spar, Moor Road, Coalisland, of cash; taking a vehicle without authority at Woodside Hill, Portadown, and assaulting a male on January 30.

Wilson, who appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court by video link from Banbridge custody suite on Monday, said he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect Wilson to the charges.

Outlining police objection to bail, the officer alleged that approximately £1,000 in cash, £200 in cigarettes and £30 in scratchcards were taken in the robberies.

He said during the incidents one of the two males involved, not the accused, had pointed a firearm at the head of shop assistants as a result of which a male received a graze to the head consistent with being struck with a firearm.

The officer said the Audi car used in the incidents was taken at 5.45am after the owner had left it running on the driveway to warm up. It was found burned out at Drumcree Community Centre at 7.38am.

He told the court that Wilson had been identified from CCTV footage.

The detective said the police were still searching for the second suspect and for the firearm.

In cross examination, the officer said there were two suspects and he had heard mention of a third.

He said police believe Wilson, with 52 previous convictions, was likely to commit further offences and interfere with witnesses.

A defence lawyer said Wilson had "petty session convictions" and nothing for violence or robbery and lived at home with his mother and brother, who would provide a surety.

He contended that the evidence against his client was weak and that he should be presumed innocent and considered a candidate for bail.

Rejecting the application, District Judge Alana McSorley, said the case was at an early stage and police were still searching for the co-accused and there was a risk of reoffending.

She remanded Wilson in custody to appear by video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on February 19.