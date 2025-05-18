Portadown man appeals sentence after being banned from the roads for one month

A Portadown man found to have been driving at over 100mph in a 60mph zone has been advised to seek legal advice after pleading guilty to the speeding offence.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennart Jurriam Friso Dam, 40, whose address was given as Manse Road, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday May 15, 2025, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving at excess speed.

The defendant told the court that he was currently renovating a house which had no access to public transport and that he needed to keep his driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also advised the judge that he had driven himself to the court that day.

Portadown man banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court after driving at over 100mph. Pic credit: Google

"It is unfortunate if I lose my licence,” the defendant told the court.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told the defendant that as his speed was in excess of 100mph he would be disqualified from driving.

Mr Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for one month and imposed a fine of £200, as well as the offender’s levy of £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge advised the defendant that he could appeal the sentence and seek permission to drive until the appeal was heard by the court.

Mr Rafferty granted the defendant leave to appeal the sentence, setting bail at £250. He also allowed the defendant to drive until the appeal date.

However, Mr Rafferty strongly advised the defendant, who had appeared before the court unrepresented, to seek legal advice before the appeal date.