Portadown man caught speeding at 96mph on the M1 warned he is on 'the cusp' of losing his licence

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 26th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

A Co Armagh man, caught speeding on the M1 at 96mph, is ‘now on the cusp of disqualification’, a judge has said.

Padraig Maginn, aged 25, from Ballynery North Road, Portadown, failed to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court where he was to face charges of speeding and failing to produce his driving licence.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the court Maginn had pleaded guilty to both offences.

A prosecutor outlined that on June 15 last year, police were on mobile patrol on the M1 at the Birches. They spotted a Mercedes at 8.20pm travelling at 96mph. The driver was stopped by police.

The district judge revealed that Maginn already has six penalty points. “He now has 11 because I will add an addition five penalty points. That puts him right on the cusp of disqualification.”

For the first offence of speeding the defendant was fined £185 plus the £15 offender levy. For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £100.

