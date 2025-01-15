Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 35-year-old man, who went on a ‘spree’ of damaging vehicles in Portadown, has been given a Probation Order.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Wilson, aged 35, from Corcrain Gardens, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with 10 counts of criminal damage.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

The court heard police received a 999 call at 11.30pm on March 18 last year saying ‘an intoxicated male’ was walking down Obins Street in Portadown damaging cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A description of the male was provided and he was wearing a blue and white coat heading in the direction of Charles Street,” a prosecutor told the court.

When police arrived they spotted a man matching that description and he was arrested. CCTV showed the defendant damaging several vehicles.

Police inquiries discovered 14 vehicles had been damaged with either wing mirrors broken or window wipers bent or broken off.

The court heard that initially the defendant was arrested on suspicion of 23 counts of criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the court some of the charges were contested and dismissed as the ‘trajectory of the damage was very much different to the others’.

Wilson admitted 10 charges of criminal damaged. His barrister, Mr Joel Lindsay said the cost of the damage to all the vehicles was £682.80.

Mr Lindsay said his client lives with his mother and was “bullied significantly throughout his school life”. The barrister said Wilson has kidney issues but “most importantly from Your Worship’s perspective he is learning disabled”.

"Anytime he comes to court he has help with him to explain anything I say to him,” said Mr Lindsay, adding that the defemdamt was in court with a social worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has significant impairment of social functioning but works well with his social worker. He works well with her and the Community Learning Disability Team,” said the barrister.

He asked for full credit for Wilson in the way he met the matter adding he has paid full restitution to his solicitor. He also pointed out that Probation had suggested it might help to refer him to whatever courses that would be appropriate for him including signposting to a team which helps people with learning disabilities dealing with alcohol issues.

"He knows he has an issue,” said Mr Lindsay. “He is motivated to seek help. He realises there is a problem. That help is available to him.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “At first blush a spree of criminal damage carried out with no apparent motive. The court is now aware, through Mr Lindsay, of the issues in your life, not least the on-going learning disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is credit due to you with the way you faced these matters. Some were contested and, indeed, dismissed by this court,” said the district judge who said he had read a doctor’s report which he would not share in open court, as well as the Probation Report.

He said he agreed with the suggestion of Probation. “It is quite clear you are aware of the issues in your life that are causing you to offend and those issues are best dealt with by way of a Probation Order,” said the district judge, issuing a nine-month Probation Order. He also ordered Wilson to pay the £682.80 compensation.