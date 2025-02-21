A 30-year-old man, who damaged a baby gate and punched a door, has been given a suspended jail term.

David Armstrong, from Crawford Park, Portadown, appeared via video link at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of criminal damage.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on April 29 last year, police were called to an ongoing domestic incident in Portadown. Initially the defendant made an allegation against his ex-partner and her mother. Prior to police arrival there were further 999 calls with a counter allegation.

The complainant and her mother asked the defendant to leave and he lost his temper, they told police.

"He punched a door causing damage,” said the prosecutor who added the defendant is alleged to have ‘made contact’ with a ‘baby gate’ which was damaged.

When he was brought to custody, Armstrong expressed regret and accepted he had damaged the stair gate and punched the door.

Barrister Mr Aaron Thompson said: “The position in this case is not helped by the fact that he’s found himself in custody. These offences go back to April last year.”

He explained that Armstrong was bailed to his father’s address but has had a “problematic relationship” for a number of years and the bail address was withdrawn a couple of weeks ago.

Mr Thompson said the defendant would be returning to live with his partner and child – they are still together.

“He got up that morning, there had been an argument and he accepts he lost his temper,” said Mr Thompson.

Armstrong was sentenced to one month in jail suspended for 12 months.