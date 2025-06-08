‘You are getting a chance,’ a judge told a Co Armagh man who failed to carry out 200 hours of Community Service after being convicted of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour.

Gareth McLoughlin, aged 39, from Old Rectory Park, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He was charged with five counts of breaching a Community-based order.

McLoughlin had been convicted of disorderly behaviour, resisting police and three counts of assaulting police on October 2, 2024. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours Community Service but failed to comply.

McLoughlin's solicitor, Mr Peter Reid, said his client’s wife had some very serious medical issues during the time he was due to carry out the Community Service.

"She was very unwell for a long time and had a very long recovery period,” said Mr Reid, adding that initially the defendant had contacted Probation to explain his wife was in hospital.

The solicitor further explained that he had to look after her and their two children.

“Around that time as well he had a broken ankle so finances were poor. He is now back at work,” said Mr Reid.

"That is the reason why he was unable to do Community Service,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed out that while McLoughlin had initially contacted Probation about his wife’s surgery there were ‘numerous’ other occasions he had opportunities to deal with Probation and asked why he hadn’t followed that up.

"He should have and he didn’t do that,” admitted the solicitor.

"Is there any explanation? OK I have a lot of sympathy for his wife and difficulty with the children but he is obviously getting correspondence at least from Probation but he sits on his hands and does nothing.” said the district judge.

Mr Reid said: “He did tell them initially but didn’t elaborate. It was all very fast-moving.”

"I get that but a number of months have passed here and there is complete inaction and this is back in the court, perhaps unnecessarily. Because if he had said to Probation this is the situation they may have deferred it or come back to the court,” said the district judge.

Mr Reid said he was requesting that now things are “moving forward for the family” and McLoughlin is back to work, he “is happy to re-engage” with Probation.

District Judge Ranaghan told McLoughlin: “This is a court order. I have listened to Mr Reid today and rather than send you to prison you are getting a chance to engage properly with Probation.”

He said he would review the matter on September 24 “to determine the nature of Mr McLoughlin’s compliance”.

“It might well be that the court will have to extend the current order but that is only on the basis that he has complied with the work requirements that Probation set forward.

"He is a man of 39 years and I hope it is something that is geared towards his physical abilities,” said the district judge.

"Mr McLoughlin, you are getting a chance. You are the author of your own misfortune today,” said District Judge Ranaghan.