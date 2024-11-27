A man, who accosted another man outside his home shouting “you f**king rat” at him repeatedly, has been given a three months suspended jail term.

Josh Wright, aged 31, from Tullyroan Gardens, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 27, pleading guilty to a charge of breaching a Restraining Order.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor told the court that on May 22 this year police were contacted by the injured party regarding the breach.

Police were told at approximately 2.30pm that day the defendant had exited a house on the Loughgall Road, Portadown and “walked towards a queue of traffic” where the injured party was waiting in his vehicle.

He said the defendant became “verbally abusive” shouting “you f**king rat” at him repeatedly while pointing and gesturing at the injured party. The injured party told police this had left him “feeling intimidated and harassed” and believed this was a breach of the Restraining Order.

Mr Thompson said his client accepted the breach, however pointed out there were breaches of various different categories such as someone who keeps going back and harassing a partner.

The barrister said there is no “nexus” or relationship between them. “They are relatively young men who have seemingly come up against each other.”

The barrister explained that his client is not going to the injured party’s house. “He walks out his own front door. The incident happened as the vehicle, containing the victim in this case, is stopped outside his house and he (Wright) shouts at him.

"That was a very stupid and foolish thing and he should never have done it. It happened in an instant as he walks out of his own door to get into his friend’s car.

"Maybe there was some bravado in that as well. I’m not quite sure but that’s how it happened,” said the barrister, suggesting the District Judge might leave another court order in place which may not lead to immediate custody.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Wright that any breach of a court order means the custody threshold is passed. “I do note the circumstances of this case and it is quite clear you did not go looking for the victim. He happened to be in your street.”

He sentenced Wright to a three months jail term suspended for a year.