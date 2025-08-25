A Co Armagh man, who headbutted and punched another man inside Craigavon courthouse, said it was a ‘result of provocation’.

Michael Anthony Grimley, aged 36, from Churchill Gardens, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Monday, September 30 last year, police were at Craigavon courthouse for an unrelated matter when they were told of an assault in the reception area.

The complainant told police that shortly before 1pm, a man, known to him as Grimley, came down the stairs “was verbally abusive to him before headbutting him and punching him to the face”.

He suffered a split lip, his tongue was sore and had a “wobbly tooth”. The incident was captured on court CCTV.

The defendant was arrested and accepted he assaulted the man but said it was a “result of provocation”.

"I’m not entirely sure what happened,” Grimley told police, but when he was shown the CCTV he accepted there was a “scuffle and gave an explanation in relation to a family member”.

Grimley’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron, instructed by JPH Law, said his client, a father-of-three, was attending court as his sister was the complainant in a criminal case.

"Words were exchanged. You have read the report. He now accepts he should have walked away,” said Mr Halleron, adding his client has a clear record.

The barrister said Grimley works full-time and coaches children on a Saturday morning.

“He’s involved in his local community. He is assessed as having a low likelihood of reoffending,” said Mr Halleron, adding that the defendant is willing to pay some form of restitution.

"This is something that is unlikely to happen again. The red mist came down. It’s not a justification but an explanation,” he said, adding it was about a matter involving his sister.

"He is incredibly remorseful for it and has explained that to the author of the pre-sentence report,” said the barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the aggravating feature is that it was an attack in a court building.

“I am satisfied there is a genuine expression of remorse,” he said.

He fined Grimley £300 plus £15 offender levy and ordered him to pay £300 compensation.