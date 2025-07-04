A Co Armagh man who strangled a man at his home near Portadown has been given a jail sentence.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Turkington, aged 26, from Birchwood Grange, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for sentencing.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

He had pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation of a man, assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard police were called to the defendant’s home in the early hours of Sunday, November 5, 2023, following an argument with the injured party.

"The defendant is then alleged to have punched and headbutted the victim. The struggle moved into the hallway where the defendant banged the injured party’s head off the wall. At this stage the defendant put his hands around the victim’s neck and strangled him for 30 seconds,” said the prosecutor.

She said the defendant then took the victim’s iPhone, throwing it on the ground and smashing it causing around £500 of damage.

“The victim managed to get out of the house and the defendant followed him again punching him on the head,” the prosecutor said, adding the victim attended Craigavon Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I accept this is at the top of end of cases that Your Worship now deals with,” said the defendant’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, adding that delays in the case were due to negotiations between defence and prosecution on “an agreed statement of facts” so the victim and his father wouldn’t have to attend court.

Mr Lunny referred to the two letters of remorse to the victim and his father which he said “seems to be genuine”.

He added: “The author of the pre-sentence report seems to be struck by that remorse also.”

The barrister described the circumstances of the assaults as “odd”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alcohol was a factor. The victim was back in Mr Turkington’s own house and appears to have been having a party or drinks with other people connected to Turkington while Mr Turkington sat in his own room drinking,” said Mr Lunny.

"Later there appears to have been a complete breakdown in relations because Turkington had, for no apparent reason, understood that the victim had taken his phone charger. So, due to something as innocuous as that, one thing led to another, words were exchanged and Mr Turkington lost his head completely," he said, adding he had brought £400 to court.

Mr Lunny added that Turkington had abstained from alcohol since. He asked for leniency saying his client continued to work and has a “very limited record”.

District Judge Ranaghan referred to the non-fatal strangulation, and said: “This was a prolonged, a vicious attack on an almost helpless victim. The motive behind it is almost inexplicable – said to be a phone charger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a case for immediate custody,” said the district judge, handing Turkington a seven-month jail term. For the assault he received six months in jail. For the criminal damage and theft he received a three-month jail term for each – all to run concurrently, plus a £25 offender levy.

Later Turkington’s barrister asked for bail to appeal the sentence. The district judge said: “I’d suggest he’s taking a risk,” before releasing the defendant on his own bail of £300 to appeal.