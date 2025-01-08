Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portadown man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man causing him actual bodily harm.

Matthew Orr, aged 22, from Kernan Hill Manor, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Orr’s barrister Ms Ciara Ennis, who said her client attended court with his mother, adding there were representations made to the Public Prosecution Service about ‘the possibility of an alternative disposal’ but this was rejected.

After the charge of assaulting a man on May 26 last year causing him actual bodily harm was put to Orr, he pleaded guilty.

No details of the case were shared to the court.

A prosecutor told District Judge Alan White the defendant has no record. “With an AOBH I always order a pre-sentence report,” said the district judge.

The case was adjourned until February 14.

"With no record it is clear to me that if you cooperate with Probation they will recommend a number of non-custodial sentences,” he told the defendant