A Co Armagh man, who was spotted wearing a clown mask and brandishing a knife, has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Aaron Killops, aged 40, from Union Street, Portadown, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug, three counts of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Saturday, August 18 last year at around 6.45am, police received a call about a man ‘wearing a mask and brandishing a knife’ in the Festival Road area.

When police arrived they were met by three men.

“Police were advised that the defendant had been sitting outside their house wearing a clown mask. When confronted, the defendant brandished what appeared to be a knife and pointed it towards the injured parties before running off in the direction of Edenderry school,” a prosecutor said.

Police went to the defendant’s address which was searched. A white clown mask, a knife, a crossbow and a small amount of cannabis was found as well as a grinder and joint were seized.

When arrested the defendant said the cannabis was for personal use.

He was ordered to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on May 2 and to take part in a pre-sentence report with the Probation Service.

Deputy District Judge Jonathan Dunlop said: “Make sure you keep your appointments with the Probation Service because you are at risk of custody.

Killops was released on his own bail of £300 and is barred from being in the Festival Road area of Portadown. He is not permitted to contact the three men who were the victims in the case. He is also banned from consuming alcohol.