A Portadown man who pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation of another man must wait for a Victim Impact Statement from the injured party to be submitted to the court before he’s sentenced.

Jordan Turkington, aged 26, from Birchwood Grange, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 14.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He was previously convicted of non-fatal strangulation of a man on November 5, 2023, assault causing actual bodily harm to the same man and criminal damage to a phone on November 5, 2023.

He also was convicted of stealing AirPods with charging case, noise cancelling earbuds with charging case and a beanie hat, between November 4, 2023 and February 24, 2024.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked why Turkington had not arrived at court by almost 11am. His barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, said his client has arrived shortly after 11am.

The barrister explained Turkington works in farming. He wished to wash and put on a suit but didn’t leave himself enough time. The district judge said that “wasn’t the worst excuse he had ever heard”.

A prosecutor said the victim and the father of the victim wanted to make a Victim Impact Statement. This was requested by the Prosecution in April but hasn’t yet been received.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “That is the start and end point here Mr Lunny. The victim’s input into this case is vital to the court and should be at the foremost of the court’s consideration around sentencing.”

The prosecutor said she would ask an investigating police officer to see if it can be “expedited”.

The district judge said: “We will not proceed with sentencing today. Mr Turkington faces perhaps the most serious offence in this court currently. There’s an issue about it being in this court at all amongst the whole tier.”

He adjourned the case for two weeks to “allow the victim in this case to make his own statement to the court”.

“Mr Lunny will see that before the court and he will protect your rights,” he said.

The case was adjourned until May 28.

The district judge told the defendant: "I don’t mind what you come to court in. You can come in a suit or your ordinary working gear. It’s not an issue for the court. The important thing is to be here and be here on time.”