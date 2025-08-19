A Co Armagh man, who has learning difficulties and accused of theft, was taken advantage of by ‘malign figures’ in the community, a court has heard.

Charlie Brown, aged 36, from Ballyoran Crescent, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Brown’s barrister, Mr John Paul McCann, said his client has only a previous caution for theft but no convictions.

The court heard that on June 19 this year, the defendant went to Lidl in Portadown with a ‘known female’. He was carrying a large black bag while the female was lifting washing pods valued at £86.45, putting them in the bag.

The woman took the bag from the defendant and both made their way to the till. The female pays for an energy drink at 42p and both leave the store making no attempt to pay, the court heard.

Mr McCann said his client has “his own difficulties”. He explained that Brown has “learning difficulties, below average cognitive ability, has ADHD, PTSD, anxiety, panic attacks, depression, dyslexia and addiction issues”

“There are a raft of mental health issues. Growing up he attended a special needs unit at a main stream school. He struggles with reading, writing and information recall.

"It very much appears that he was taken advantage of in the community by as what I would describe as more malign figures.

"His role in this offence is that he simply attends at a shop and follows the main perpetrator into the shop and plays a limited part in either holding the bag or walking around with the bag with the other perpetrator and it is prosecuted as a joint enterprise,” said Mr McCann.

He explained there was a similar case last year and the directing officer “very kindly” authorised a caution.

He said the goods were washing pods something that “I don’t think Mr Brown would require”, adding that the defendant was in a position to pay half the amount he is liable for.

"He is here with his father. His father is very good to him and provides support to him. He simply needs to keep him away from the more sinister elements in society,” said Mr McCann.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as “very unfortunate circumstances”.

“I understand the co-accused is in custody at the minute given her issues and the offences she gets involved in,” he said.

"Mr Brown, it seems to me, is very much being used here. He has my sympathy, but in this jurisdiction help is very limited for people who suffer significant issues as an adult,” said the district judge, imposing a fine of £100 plus the £15 offender levy and ordered the defendant to pay £43.20 compensation.

"Mr Brown, please be careful who you go about with. Listen to your dad. He is the one who will keep you right. Avoid these people who are getting you into these situations. I don’t want to see you back in the court.”

Brown’s barrister asked for legal aid in the circumstances, stating that the defendant is a man of complex needs.

District Judge Ranaghan granted legal aid describing it as “entirely warranted”.