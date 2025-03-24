Portadown motorist caught travelling at 85mph was in a hurry to a hospital appointment, court told
Clifford Geoffrey Wilson, aged 34, of Millington Park, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed five penalty points.
Wilson was fined a further £75 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 85mph in a 60mph zone at Killylea Road, Caledon, on February 14 last year.
District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Wilson has seven previous convictions for excess speed.
A defence solicitor stressed that the defendant presently did not have any points on his licence.
He explained that on this occasion the defendant had a hospital appointment and he was in a hurry to get to it.
Imposing the penalties, Judge Rafferty said he would increase the penalty points to reflect the defendant’s record.