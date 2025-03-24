A Co Armagh motorist in hurry to a hospital appointment, has been fined £200 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on a speeding charge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clifford Geoffrey Wilson, aged 34, of Millington Park, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed five penalty points.

Wilson was fined a further £75 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 85mph in a 60mph zone at Killylea Road, Caledon, on February 14 last year.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Wilson has seven previous convictions for excess speed.

A defence solicitor stressed that the defendant presently did not have any points on his licence.

He explained that on this occasion the defendant had a hospital appointment and he was in a hurry to get to it.

Imposing the penalties, Judge Rafferty said he would increase the penalty points to reflect the defendant’s record.