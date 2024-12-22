Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An R driver, spotted by police driving at speed in Lurgan, has been given a driving ban.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Petersen, aged 21, from Seagoe Grove, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with exceeding the 45mph limit as an R driver and failing to produce his driving licence.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard that on Sunday, May 26, police were travelling in an unmarked car along the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan travelling towards Craigavon at approximately 30mph. A Volkswagen Golf then passed the police vehicle on the outer lane ‘at excessive speed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police noted the vehicle was displaying R plates and accelerated to match its speed. They positioned their vehicle behind the Golf and reported it travelling at speeds in excess of 60mph as it entered the 40mph zone.

They followed the Golf as it continued onto the roundabout at Craigavon, matching its speed at 60mph.

When police stopped the vehicle, the driver – the defendant – accepted he had been speeding, but not at 60mph.

His solicitor Ms Siun Downey said the defendant had gone to Lurgan Police Station but it was closed and he then went to Musgrave Street Police Station in Belfast but they told Petersen they weren’t in a position to accept the licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He did try to produce his licence. It’s not that he just ignored it,” said Ms Downey, adding her client has five penalty points on his licence.

“This is a young man who is a single father who has custody of his child,” said the solicitor.

She explained that Petersen works as an electrician’s apprentice and it was his boss who had contacted the solicitor.

“His boss would be extremely keen for him to keep his licence. His boss described him as invaluable. His young son will be severely affected by this. He is the only parent who drives and he does have custody of the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would say this would cause undue hardship, not just to him but to his boss and his son,” she said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan banned Petersen from driving for four weeks and fined him £150 on each of the two charges. He must also pay a £15 offender levy.