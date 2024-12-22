Portadown R driver was spotted by the PSNI as he drove a VW Golf at speed in Lurgan
Ciaran Petersen, aged 21, from Seagoe Grove, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with exceeding the 45mph limit as an R driver and failing to produce his driving licence.
The court heard that on Sunday, May 26, police were travelling in an unmarked car along the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan travelling towards Craigavon at approximately 30mph. A Volkswagen Golf then passed the police vehicle on the outer lane ‘at excessive speed’.
Police noted the vehicle was displaying R plates and accelerated to match its speed. They positioned their vehicle behind the Golf and reported it travelling at speeds in excess of 60mph as it entered the 40mph zone.
They followed the Golf as it continued onto the roundabout at Craigavon, matching its speed at 60mph.
When police stopped the vehicle, the driver – the defendant – accepted he had been speeding, but not at 60mph.
His solicitor Ms Siun Downey said the defendant had gone to Lurgan Police Station but it was closed and he then went to Musgrave Street Police Station in Belfast but they told Petersen they weren’t in a position to accept the licence.
"He did try to produce his licence. It’s not that he just ignored it,” said Ms Downey, adding her client has five penalty points on his licence.
“This is a young man who is a single father who has custody of his child,” said the solicitor.
She explained that Petersen works as an electrician’s apprentice and it was his boss who had contacted the solicitor.
“His boss would be extremely keen for him to keep his licence. His boss described him as invaluable. His young son will be severely affected by this. He is the only parent who drives and he does have custody of the child.
"I would say this would cause undue hardship, not just to him but to his boss and his son,” she said.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan banned Petersen from driving for four weeks and fined him £150 on each of the two charges. He must also pay a £15 offender levy.