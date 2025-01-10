Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘You are time served, Mr Christy,’ a judge has told a convicted sex offender who spent the last two-and-a-half months in prison for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Kevin Christy, aged 41, from Park Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he pleaded guilty.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that Christy is a registered sex offender who was released from prison on October 25 last year following a conviction for the attempted sexual communication with a child. He received a three-year probation order and a SOPO for five years.

One of the stipulations of the SOPO is a ban on residing at any address without the prior approval of his Designated Risk Manager (DRM).

From the date of his release to his arrest on October 31, Christy stayed at his mother’s home on Park Road, Portadown which was not approved by his DRM.

Police didn’t approve of that address as it was directly opposite the People’s Park. A prosecutor said police had been liaising with the housing authorities to get Christy an alternative address but this was unsuccessful.

"Since his release there have been protests outside his address by vigilante groups under the guise of protecting children,” said the prosecutor.

"It cannot be ruled out that he will come under some form of attack should he continue to reside at this address. Police are extremely concerned for the defendant’s safety as there have been daily protests outside this address and an active social media campaign to have him evicted from the area.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan wanted to know the terms of the SOPO, including any issues re exclusion from areas such as the People’s Park.

Christy’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny said: “There wouldn’t have been because his crime in the Crown Court was a cyber crime. There was never any evidence or suggestion that he would be even capable of going to the park.”

Mr Lunny added that his client, while granted bail, could never perfect it. He explained that Christy has already served two-and-a-half months in prison on this charge.

"His address had been boarded up because these vigilantes attacked it. It is right next door to his mother’s house. He went back to his mother’s house, spent four nights there. He was visited by his DRM and was advised he was technically in breach of his SOPO,” said Mr Lunny.

“That remains the position,” said Mr Lunny, who told the court people have gone ‘to some lengths to help secure accommodation for Christy.

The Housing Executive, housing rights, hostels, charities have all been contacted to help. He had managed to get the promise of an address in Banbridge last week but the landlord pulled out after hearing about the nature of Christy’s offending.

He said that inevitably the defendant will be released and he has already served the equivalent of a five-month jail term and he will find himself in the same situation.

"He’s into football. He’s into betting and he allowed himself to be tempted by these online chat rooms,” said Mr Lunny.

District Judge Ranaghan sentenced Christy to four months in prison plus a £25 offender levy, telling the defendant: “Effectively Mr Christy, you are time served.”