A 20-year-old student, whose father lost a close friend in a car crash, has narrowly escaped a driving ban for speeding.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Uprichard, aged 20, from Kernan Kill Manor, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Barrister Ciara Ennis, instructed by Richard Monteith Solicitors, said her client pleaded guilty. She added that Uprichard’s father is a driving instructor and is “very disappointed” with his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on October 15 last year, police were on duty on the A1 at Dromore, northbound, carrying out speed checks and at around 4.20pm they clocked the defendant travelling at 90mph in a 60mph zone.

Ms Ennis said his client had finished his probation period as an R driver. She added he has no explanation for driving at that speed and it is “somewhat out of character”.

She said Uprichard, who is a full-time student at the South Eastern Regional College, would suffer problems with his education if he received an immediate driving ban.

"His father instructs me this morning that he had a very close friend who died in a serious road traffic accident. Also in his profession he would be very much discouraging young drivers from driving at speed,” said the barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said it came as a shock to the family that he is before the court and asked the district judge to treat it as a “one off”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Given the tragedy your father has suffered around a friend, a similar tragedy could result.” He gave him five penalty points and ordered him to pay a £150 fine plus a £15 offender levy.