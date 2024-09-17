Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 29-year-old woman, who stole goods worth more than £600 from two stores, claimed she was doing it “under duress”.

Keara Elsha Nora McKeown, from Obins Avenue, Portadown, appeared via video link from Hydebank Woman’s Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

McKeown faced two sets of charges including the theft of laundry pods from Lynas Food Outlet on May 8 this year. She was also charged with the theft of goods valued at £81.38 from Lidl in Portadown on March 15 this year.

The court heard that on May 8 this year at around 4.00pm two people entered the Lynas Food Outlet in Portadown and stole laundry pods valued at £526.50. She was identified by police via CCTV.

In relation to the theft of goods she admitted using the bank card but alleged she was "under duress” from a co-accused.

Regarding the theft in Lidl security staff identified the defendant as one of the people involved. A Prosecutor said none of the items were recovered.

McKeown’s barrister Mr Peter Taggart said his client had completed her current sentence two weeks ago adding that she has now served the equivalent of an additional month in respect of the two charges she faced.

Mr Taggart said others were involved and his client said there was "duress at play”.

The barrister said his client had received a "significant sentence” in April with District Judge Rafferty, who dealt with the matter, saying it was “with some reluctance” as there was a “significant improvement” in McKeown engaging with Probation and attending court.

Mr Taggart asked the District Judge not to impose another custodial sentence. “This woman’s background is horrific,” he added outlining some of the events and experiences she has suffered. “She has had an horrific time over her life,” he said.

He requested that the District Judge impose a one month prison sentence which would mean her release from custody.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced McKeown to one month in prison plus the £25 Offender Levy for the charge of theft from Lidl.

For the first charge, which the District Judge described as a “high value theft”, he sentenced McKeown to eight months in prison suspended for 18 months.

“That places the onus very firmly on Ms McKeown to avoid any further offending,” he said.