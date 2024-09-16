Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a razor sharp wit, Pete Giffen’s unique eye on the quirks of everyday life is perfect for comedy stand up – and already he is selling out gigs.

Born and raised in Lurgan, Peter Giffen wanted to do stand up from a young age. Having been on the comedy circuit for almost three years, the 28-year-old is smashing it with his own headline shows.

Lurgan comedian Pete Giffen is to take to the stage at The Limelight in Belfast on November 30 for his stand up show ‘The Gift that Keeps on Giffen’.

His latest stand up show ‘The Gift that Keeps on Giffen’ is on at the home of comedy, The Limelight in Belfast, this November with tickets selling very well.

The former St Michael’s pupil has been the warm up act for the country’s top comedians including Paddy Raff, Mickey Bartlett and William Thompson.

He has also had great success in numerous comedy competitions across Ireland and the UK. He was runner up in the Show Me The Funny Ireland 2023 and shortlisted at both So You think You’re Funny UK 2023 and the BBC New Comedy Awards 2022.

Performing at some of the country’s biggest comedy venues is wee buns to the Lurgan man these days, and is a regular at the likes of The Empire, Lavery’s, the Waterfront Hall and the Ulster Hall.

Peter has appeared on the BBC Sounds app for comedy plus has written sit com pitches for the BBC NI Comedy.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and infectious energy, Pete takes audiences on a journey through the absurdities of everyday life, offering a fresh perspective on the quirks of the modern world.

Through his unique blend of observational humour and relatable anecdotes, Pete navigates the hilarious minefield of human behaviour.

He has a unique way of seeing the world, most definitely through a comedy lens and discovers the humour hiding in plain sight.

He said: “I'm really excited for my show in the Limelight. This will be my biggest solo project to date. Last year I sold out 2 nights at the Ashburn Hotel, Lurgan, but this year I decided to do something different and do a show in Belfast in the Limelight as it is an iconic venue that I used to go see shows in myself as a youth.

"This was an ambitious project for me as it is always more difficult to sell tickets outside of my hometown but thankfully I have had great support so far and ticket sales are going really well. I am really exited for the night, and looking forward to performing the show and providing a great night's entertainment.

"My family and friends have been very supportive since. I started stand up comedy. They all knew this was something I wanted to do from a young age so it came as to know surprise to them when I took the leap of faith and got on stage for the first time,” said Pete.

If you fancy checking out his show, head over to Ticketmaster online and book a seat or two. ‘The Gift that Keeps on Giffen’ is on at the Limelight in Belfast on Saturday November 30.