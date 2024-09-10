It’s no joke trying to raise extra funds for a new school but three top comedians aim to help by taking to the stage at a charity night for St Ronan’s College Foundation.

Compere William Thompson will be joined by Aaron Butler and Johnny Bow for the event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown on Saturday October 5.

St. Ronan’s College Foundation is excited to announce a comedy night fundraiser, set to take place on Saturday 5th October at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, as part of the college’s on-going efforts to raise funds to support its multi-million pound capital build project in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

With the new £56m building due to open next year, the school’s Foundation is keen to raise funds to support the capital build.

It promises to be an evening of laughter and entertainment compered by one of Northern Ireland’s funniest voices, the quick-witted stand-up and podcast presenter William Thompson. Joining him are two regulars on the local comedy circuit, Aaron Butler and Johnny Bow.

The new St. Ronan’s College campus, located on a 36-acre site at Cornakinnegar Road, Lurgan, is an extensive and state of the art, three story building with extensive outdoor sports provision. The new campus will accommodate upwards of 1,750 pupils when it opens.

St Ronan’s College Principal Fiona Kane said: “This event is a great way to kickstart the new term for us, the extended college family, and the wider community.

"It promises to be a fun-filled night and it brings renewed energy to our fundraising efforts after the summer break as we continue to work towards the opening of our new state-of-the-art campus.

"Every day, great progress is being made on the school and its facilities. The proceeds from this event will make a significant contribution to the resources available to all our pupils and the on-going development journey as we bring our vision for the campus to life.

"On behalf of everyone working in the college and our governors, I would like to pay tribute to the St Ronan's College Foundation for their on-going hard work and much valued support of our school.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/981883338497

St Ronan’s College was created by the amalgamation of St Paul’s and St Mary’s Junior High Schools as well as St Michael’s Grammar School in 2015.

The new state-of-the-art school campus and facilities will be open after school hours to meet the needs of parents, local clubs, community groups and other members of the wider school community.