Probation for Lisburn woman who assaulted her neighbour

A Lisburn woman has been ordered to serve 18 months on probation for assaulting a neighbour.

Mairead Briege Morris, 52, whose address was given as Glenavy Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

The court heard that on May 14, 2025 at 4.07pm police received a report of an assault on Glenavy Road in Lisburn.

It was reported that the injured party was sitting in a car with a friend when the defendant approached the vehicle, shouted and spat at him.

Probation for Lisburn woman who assaulted neighbour. Pic credit: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
Defence said the defendant had moved out of the area.

"This is something that had been going on for several years,” he continued. "She has met this matter fairly and squarely.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rose Watters told the defendant: “I am going to put you on probation bearing in mind your plea. I am putting you on probation so that you will never be back here again.”

Ms Watters imposed a probation order for 18 months.

