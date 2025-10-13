A police officer had to run out of way to avoid being struck by a motorist at a 'stinger' checkpoint near Ahoghill, a court has heard.

Details were given as Stephen McBride (34), of Grange Meadows in Grange near Toomebridge, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told police set up a vehicle checkpoint with a 'stinger' device - it can deflate vehicle tyres - at Clooney Road near Ahoghill.

A number of other motorists approached the checkpoint and stopped accordingly. At 10.10pm on August 9 last year the defendant approached the checkpoint in a Caddy van and, according to a prosecutor, slowed to a near stop and then picked up speed.

The officers were "easily visible" in uniform standing beside a marked police car.

A torch was shone in the direction of the van. An officer was standing in the middle of the road. The engine revved and the van "accelerated towards the police officer forcing him to run off road quickly to avoid being struck", the court was told.

Despite the vehicle driving over the stinger device it continued to drive on.

The court heard the defendant had no previous record.

A defence lawyer said the defendant hadn't "in any way covered himself in glory".

The defendant was concerned "the vehicle may not have been insured" and the "abysmal" driving happened because of "sheer panic". He wished to apologise.

He should have complied with police and "the irony was that he was insured and this all could have been avoided", the lawyer said.

District Judge Alan White said it had been "appalling" driving and it was fortunate no police officer was injured or McBride would have been at the Crown Court facing prison.

The judge put the defendant on Probation for a year and was banned from driving for 18 months.