A police officer offered to "touch elbows" with a drunk man in Carnlough but was assaulted, a court has heard.

Details were given at Ballymena Magistrates' Court when Connor James O'Neill (43), whose address was address listed as Main Street in Randalstown, admitted assault.

On August 3 this year, the court was told, the defendant had been "threatening" staff at a shop in Carnlough. When he was put out and the door was locked, the defendant began banging on the door.

The defendant was "extremely intoxicated, slurring his words and stumbling", the court heard.

Police arrived and a prosecutor told the court that initially the defendant engaged with police and "offered to shake" an officer's hand.

"The constable noticed his hands were extremely dirty and covered in what appeared to be dried blood. In order to keep the rapport with the defendant he offered to touch elbows and at that point the defendant lashed out suddenly and punched" the officer on the shoulder and was arrested, the prosecutor outlined.

The defendant had a clear record, the court was told.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been "assaulted by four individuals prior to this and his head split open. He was disorientated. He doesn't use that as an excuse but when police arrived he was acting erratically".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Assaulting any public servant, including police officers, is a serious matter. However, thankfully, there doesn't appear to be any injuries to the officer".

The defendant was fined £150.