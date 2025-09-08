A new television documentary follows three young female Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters in Co Antrim who are taking part in the sport to overcome personal battles.

Rather than just chasing titles and belts, the new generation of MMA fighters is seeking transformation and a renewed sense of control over their lives.

Girl Fight is a new BBC One Northern Ireland three-part series following the journeys of three young women who step into the cage in the tough sport of MMA, putting their bodies and minds on the line.

Though united by a shared passion for MMA, each of the three young women steps into the cage for her own deeply personal reasons - driven by different goals, struggles, and hopes. Guiding them is head coach and Ballymena gym owner Rodney Moore, a seasoned MMA champion known for transforming everyday individuals into elite fighters.

Niamh McNeill, Rachel McIlhagga and Chloe Crozier. Picture: BBC

Niamh McNeill is a dedicated member of the gym, training side-by-side with her sparring partner – her mum - for nearly a decade. For Niamh, MMA began as a way to manage her mental health and has become a vital part of preparing for a fresh start abroad.

Chloe Crozier is on a different mission. After enduring personal hardships outside the gym, and tough defeats inside the MMA cage, this amateur fighter is chasing a dream - to go professional. But the path is brutal, and the stakes are high. With some of the most pivotal fights of her career ahead, every win counts. Does she have the mental grit and physical edge to rise to the challenge and keep her dream alive?

Rachel ‘the Diva’ McIlhagga knows the sting of defeat all too well. After a punishing loss in a recent MMA bout, she’s left battling not just her opponent, but her own self-doubt. Rebuilding her confidence becomes a fight in itself - and the risks are real.

Rachel McIlhagga.

Now, as she prepares for an upcoming fight, the question looms: can she summon the mental strength to rise again and prove to herself that she still has what it takes?

Girl Fight is a raw and intimate look at the lives of female fighters chasing transformation through combat. With every round, they face not just opponents, but the weight of personal battles, self-doubt, and the ever-present risk of injury.

It examines what drives ordinary women to step into the cage as well as what it takes to walk out stronger.

* Girl Fight starts on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland on Wednesday, September 10 at 10.40pm with all three episodes available on BBC iPlayer.