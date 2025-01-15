Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are probing a link between two burglaries which happened near Lurgan and Belfast yesterday (Tuesday).

Detective Sergeant Stewart revealed the first report was received at approximately 6.20pm regarding a burglary at Gracefield Lodge, Dollingstown.

Police are appealing for information following the reports of burglaries in Belfast and Dollingstown.

Entry was gained via a rear door which had been smashed. A number of rooms were ransacked and enquiries are ongoing to determine if anything, was stolen.

Later at around 7.45pm there was a report of a burglary at a house at Shore Road, Belfast.

“Entry was gained through a front door and areas of the property were also ransacked. We’re also continuing to investigate if anything was taken.

“Three masked men were observed leaving this property and are all described as being of slim build, and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“They left the scene in a dark-coloured SUV type vehicle – which we believe could be potentially connected to the earlier burglary in Craigavon.

“Both of these properties were vacant when the burglaries occurred, and we would encourage homeowners to make security a central part of the daily routine. Please do not keep large amounts of money at home or carry it on your person.

“Thieves have been known to employ a number of tactics to establish the routines and habits of business owners, such as following them to and from their home, place of business, wholesalers or suppliers, and even determining the frequency of trips to the bank to determine if cash deposits from the business are being kept in the home.

“Conduct regular security checks of your home and business - are doors and windows secure, is there an alarm or other security system fitted and working? If you don’t have CCTV or a doorbell camera, consider installing one. Invest in a dash-cam.

“Most importantly, if you see anything or anyone suspicious, or have any concerns that your business may be a target, contact police right away.”

“Our enquiries are continuing today into both of these reports and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of these areas. Please phone us on 101, quoting reference numbers 1486 and 1319 14/01/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org