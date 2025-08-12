PSNI has raised concerns about the mental health of a 28-year-old man who was jailed for carrying a large knife, a court hears.

Bruno Cardoza, aged 28, from Garvaghy Park, Portadown, is accused of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Cardoza’s barrister Mr John Paul McCann said there was no language barrier in relation to his client. Mr McCann said he had seen his client’s record and there is only one entry for a similar offence in October 2015.

The court heard that on August 3 this year police were contacted by a member of the public who said they spotted a man in Woodhouse Street, Portadown “acting in a suspicious manner” and “carrying a large knife”.

He was described as around 25, medium height and wearing a black track suit and fitted the description of the defendant. When police found Cardoza and searched him a knife, which was around four inches long, was found in his pocket.

"He made full admissions in interview. Police do want me to stress that there are significant concerns about this man’s mental health and how he has behaved since he has been arrested,” said the Prosecutor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he didn’t think there was “anything at all” he could do about that.

Mr McCann said it is accepted that his client has mental health issues and was taken to the Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Hospital after the commission of this offence and was discharged.

The barrister said his client, who is Portuguese and has been living here for over 10 years, has a “very limited record”.

In relation to the incident in Woodhouse Street, Mr McCann said he didn’t believe there “was any interaction or anything untoward going on”.

"I am told there was reference to a park but I am told he simply lives nearby,” he said, adding his client had worked in the past but is currently on benefits.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan questioned the barrister about his client’s mental health. Mr McCann said his client hasn’t received any formal diagnosis and has “simply been suffering from mental health issues”. "He was in Bluestone for a period of days and they saw fit to discharge him,” he added.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “It has been flagged up to the court. No doubt the reason for it being flagged up to the court is in case something goes horribly wrong down the line. Isn’t that correct?” Mr McCann said: “Yes, Your Worship.”

The District Judge said: “This is a very serious offence and you were convicted of a similar offence, albeit some eight years ago. The rationale for having this knife is not clear to me whatsoever.

"I am told there are mental health issues going on but I have to guess at what they are as I have no other information.”

"My main job is to protect the public and to protect people from offences of this type,” said the District Judge, adding the custody threshold had passed.

He sentenced Cardoza to three months in prison plus the £25 Offender Levy. A short time later Mr McCann asked to fix bail to appeal the sentence. Bail was set at £300 but Cardoza was not released.