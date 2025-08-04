More than 50 children have received a school bus pass but 30 other children, living in the same street and with the same route to school, were refused a pass, a Sinn Féin Councillor reveals.

Sitting on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Sinn Féin Councillor, Catherine Nelson, that in one estate, of 86 properties, more than 50 kids were granted a pass and 30 refused.

She called on the Education Authority to adopt a ‘fairer, more common-sense approach’ to the allocation of school transport passes.

Cllr Nelson revealed has been contacted by a number of local parents who expressed frustration their children have been denied a bus pass despite living on the same street and walking to the same bus stop as neighbours whose children have qualified.

“In one local estate, of 86 properties, more than 50 pupils have been granted a pass while around 30 have been refused — even though all live in the same postcode area and use the same route to school,” said Cllr Nelson.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Councillor Catherine Nelson.

“The current rigid enforcement of the three-mile eligibility rule means some children living just 2.9 miles away are being excluded, even if their neighbours qualify. This makes no sense. These decisions are dividing communities and creating unnecessary stress for families.

“I’ve written to the Education Authority’s transport team to raise these concerns and to ask for a review of the cases in question. This is about fairness. A more flexible, common-sense approach must be taken, particularly when children from the same street and postcode are clearly being treated differently.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for families and ensure that all children have safe, fair and equal access to school transport,” said Cllr Nelson.

The Education Authority (EA) said it’s policy is to provide free transport to those eligible post-primary pupils who live 3 or more miles from their school.

However the EA there may be an option for the authority to offer a ‘concessionary seat’ on EA transport services later in the school year, typically October, once all eligible pupils have been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “The Education Authority (EA) provides school transport following the Department of Education's established policy, which helps ensure fair access to transport support across Northern Ireland.

“Under this policy, post-primary pupils are eligible for free transport if they live three miles or more from their school, provided they have applied and been unable to secure a place in any suitable schools of the same type within three miles. In this instance the minimum required distance is not met to secure transport.

“For families who don't meet the eligibility criteria but are attending their nearest suitable school, we may be able to offer a concessionary seat on EA transport services later in the school year, typically from October, once we've confirmed places for all eligible pupils. While we can't guarantee these concessionary places, we encourage families to stay in touch with us about availability .

"Further information on concessionary transport can be found on the Home to School Transport section of the EA website."