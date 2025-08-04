Two more vessels were saved by Lough Neagh Rescue amid calls for more to be done to control weeds at Kinnego Marina and Bay.

Lough Neagh Rescue revealed it had a ‘busy’ Saturday with a number of call-outs including two on Saturday (August 2) ‘in quick succession, making for a very busy evening on the water’.

Lough Neagh Rescue at Kinnego Marina, Co Armagh. Lough Neagh Rescue also has stations at Ardboe and Antrim.

The first call out came at 17:56 when a a jet ski was reported aground in Kinnego Bay.

"The crew quickly launched, navigated shallow waters, and successfully recovered both the casualty and the jet ski, returning safely to Kinnego Marina,” said a spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue.

"As the crew were concluding that incident, a second call came in – a yacht had become caught in weeds and was also in shallow water.

"Crews quickly responded to the scene, secured the vessel and those onboard, and established a tow to safely return the yacht to shore,” said the spokesperson.

"The lifeboat returned to station at 19:50 and was fully refuelled, checked and made ready for re-tasking.

"Huge thanks to Belfast Coastguard for coordination and assistance. A reminder of the dedication and professionalism of our volunteer crew for the Lough Neagh Rescue charity who give up their Saturday evenings, ready to respond 24/7 to keep Lough Neagh safe.”

Just two weeks ago two boats were rescued by Lough Neagh Rescue close to Kinnego Marina.

It is understood one boat was on Lough Neagh on Wednesday (July 23) evening when its propellers became stuck in long grass and weeds near Kinnego Marina.

Another boat, spotting this boat in distress, went to help and also became stuck.

Two vessels from Lough Neagh Rescue in Kinnego and Ardboe were tasked to help bring the vessels and passengers to safety however they almost got stuck as well.

Local sailors say more needs to be done by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to maintain the weeds at Kinnego Marina for the safety of service users and Lough Neagh Rescue.

A number of councillors raised the issue before Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council last week following a meeting with Lough Neagh Sailing Club.