A police officer has told Ballymena Magistrates' Court there "is still a lot of community tensions in the town and across the province and protests are still ongoing" following three nights of rioting in Ballymena in June.

The officer added: "Police are aware that a protest is planned for the 20th of September in Ballymena".

The comments were made as Michael Elliott (18), formerly of Lanntara, Ballymena, applied for a bail variation.

He allegedly rioted on June 10.

General scene of unrest in Ballymena in June. Picture: Pacemaker

He is on bail to an address at Raceview Road, Broughshane, and at Thursday's court he sought to have bail varied to allow him to move back into his mother's home in the Ballee area of Ballymena.

The police officer objected to the bail variation saying there are still tensions and made reference to the forthcoming protest "so we don't think it is appropriate that he would be bailed back to an address in the town".

The court heard the terms of the defendant's bail already included not attending any protest.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy refused the bail variation. The defendant was released on continuing bail and the riot charge was adjourned to September 18 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

Other people accused in connection with the rioting in Ballymena also had their cases mentioned at Thursday's court.

Jack Redmond (21), formerly of Upper Princes Street in Ballymena but now with an address at Thornleigh Park in Randalstown, is charged with riotous assembly on June 9 and June 10.

His case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on October 9. He is on £750 bail. There is a night time curfew when he is electronically tagged. He is not to enter Ballymena apart from work, court, or solicitors. He is not to participate in any public protest. He had bail amended to allow him to go to Majorca.

Robert Gamble (43), of Spence Crescent in Cullybackey, is charged with riot on June 9 and intentionally encouraging or assisting others to riot. His case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on October 9. He is on £750 bail.

Matthew Henry (28), of Waveney Mews, Ballymena, is charged with riotous assembly and causing criminal damage to a Seat Ibiza car on June 10. He was further remanded in custody and his case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on October 9.