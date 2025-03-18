A Co Armagh man has received a fine and penalty points after being caught using his mobile phone while driving with his children in the car.

Robert Young, aged 41, from Clare Road, Tandragee appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with using a mobile phone while driving.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on December 12 last year, police were on patrol in the Tandragee Road area of Portadown and spotted a Ford S-Max navigating around a roundabout ahead of them.

"Police observed a male driver steering with his single left hand while his right hand held a dark-coloured mobile phone as he spoke into it,” said the prosecutor.

She told the court police stopped the defendant who had his family, including young children, in the back of the car. He accepted a fixed penalty notice but police checks noted he hadn’t paid it.

He was given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £285 fine plus an offender levy of £15.