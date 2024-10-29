After police spotted a 44-year-old father of one speeding on a rural road in Co Armagh, the man failed to pay the fine, a Craigavon court has heard.

Simon Patrick Farrell from Derrycor Lane, Derryadd, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding and failing to produce his driving licence.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

Farrell, who represented himself, pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court heard that on May 9 this year at around 12.35 police were travelling on the Derrytrasna Road, near Lurgan when they spotted a white Vauxhall Cavalier. Police followed the car for about half a mile and clocked the driver travelling at 75mph in a 60mph zone.

Police spoke to the driver and issued him a speeding ticket and told him to produce his licence within seven days. On May 16 police received a call from the defendant asking if he could extend the time frame as his licence had been sent away for renewal. This was granted.

On June 19 police inquiries found the defendant had not paid his speeding fine and his licence expired on May 23 and they had no record of any renewal attempts.

Defending himself, Farrell said there was a time lapse as his licence needed renewed plus a change of address.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan gave Farrell four penalty points and a £150 fine for the speeding charge plus the £15 Offender Levy. For failing to produce his licence Farrell was fined £50.

The District Judge said that given Farrell had a young child he would permit him 14 weeks to pay the fines.