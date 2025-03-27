When police were called to reports of a scrambler driving on the green and footpaths in Craigavon, they discovered the driver didn’t have insurance.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Whitla, aged 32, from Union Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on Monday, December 30, last year at around 12.45pm police received reports of a scrambler type motorcycle being driven on green areas and footpaths in the Drumellan area of Craigavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police attended and while travelling through the Rossmoyle area a dark coloured scrambler-type vehicle emerged from an alleyway that leads to the Drumellan area,” said a Prosecutor.

He revealed the driver stopped and identified himself to police. He told police he was test driving the vehicle and wasn’t aware of any insurance policy on it.

The vehicle owner identified himself and confirmed there was no insurance policy on the scrambler and was aware the defendant was test driving the bike.

Whitla’s solicitor Mr Peter Murphy said he now owns the motorcycle and has insurance on it. He had insurance cover on another motorbike which allowed him to test drive the scrambler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However that became moot when the owner of the scrambler had no insurance on it.

"He actually ended up buying the motorbike afterwards,” said Mr Murphy, adding Whitla has three live points on his licence. “He is in receipt of benefits,” said the solicitor.

He was given six penalty points. “That puts you on nine. You need to be very careful or you will be off the road regardless,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan. He was also fined £100 plus £15 Offender Levy.