'R' driver caught speeding on A4 carriageway at Dungannon handed driving ban

A restricted driver caught doing 77 mph at Dungannon, lost his licence for two months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-one-year-old Cormac McCarten, from Ivybank Park, Donaghmore, was also fined £125 with a £15 offender’s levy for exceeding his 45 mph speed restriction.

The court heard the detection was made on the A4 dual carriageway, Dungannon, on September 21 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A4 dual carriageway at Dungannon | Google

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was travelling at 77 mph, 32 mph over the limit for his restriction.

A defence lawyer explained that McCarten had just passed his test in May of this year and on this occasion was enroute to Belfast.

He said it had been out of character for him and he is genuinely remorseful about the possible consequences and the impact it could have on his employment.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that the defendant should have known better as someone who has just passed the test.