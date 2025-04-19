R driver detected doing 83mph on M1 motorway 'got caught up in flow of traffic', Dungannon court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2025, 08:50 BST
An R driver caught doing 83mph on the M1 motorway at Dungannon, has been fined £200 and handed four penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Saoirse Graham, aged 27, from Parkside Gardens, Sion Mills, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the incident on June 12 last year.

A defence lawyer, who handed in a letter from the defendant’s GP, explained Graham was travelling to Belfast and allowed herself to get caught up in the flow of traffic and increased her speed.

The M1 at Dungannon | Google

He said the defendant had been in the overtaking lane at the time and accepts she had been very foolish to increase her speed.

The lawyer stressed she has committed no further offences since this incident some 10 months ago.

He pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as Graham has caring responsibilities for her child.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked she was travelling at twice the speed she is allowed to do.

