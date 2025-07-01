An R driver caught doing 90mph has been banned from driving for two weeks.

Niamh Armstrong (23), of St Andrews in Derry / Londonderry, also committed an R plate offence on the same day - April 8 this year.

The speed was detected on the M22 motorway in Co Antrim. As an R driver the defendant was restricted to 45mph.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was going so fast because she needed to "use the bathroom".

He said the defendant shared the car with her grandmother and had forgotten to put the R plates up.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I am not unsympathetic to R drivers on the motorway. 45mph can sometimes be regarded as a problematic speed because every other vehicle is travelling at 70, but not 90mph, that is double what they should be doing".