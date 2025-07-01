R driver from Derry / Londonderry who did 90mph on M22 motorway was speeding 'because she needed to use the bathroom'

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 1st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
An R driver caught doing 90mph has been banned from driving for two weeks.

Niamh Armstrong (23), of St Andrews in Derry / Londonderry, also committed an R plate offence on the same day - April 8 this year.

The speed was detected on the M22 motorway in Co Antrim. As an R driver the defendant was restricted to 45mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
7 of the best places for you to go surfing in Northern Ireland and Donegal this ...
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was going so fast because she needed to "use the bathroom".

He said the defendant shared the car with her grandmother and had forgotten to put the R plates up.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I am not unsympathetic to R drivers on the motorway. 45mph can sometimes be regarded as a problematic speed because every other vehicle is travelling at 70, but not 90mph, that is double what they should be doing".

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice