Recovering heroin addict was caught with drugs at Portadown Train Station, court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:52 BST

A 30-year-old recovering heroin addict, who was caught with drugs at Portadown Train Station, has been given a £300 fine, a court hears.

Niall Bernard Withers, aged 30, from The Spires, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with possessing a Class C controlled drug.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Barrister Mr Conor Lunny, acting for Conor Downey Solicitors, explained that Withers had previously pleaded guilty and has been taking part in a pre-sentence report.

A Prosecutor revealed that at Portadown Train Station on March 15 police stopped the defendant as he walked outside the entrance. During a search they found 27 Ksalol (alprazolam) 1mg tablets in two blister packs in his rucksack.

Mr Lunny said that Withers is a recovering heroin addict who is dealing with it “on a day to day basis”. “He has attended again today with his mother who is a constant source of support.

"You don’t need to hear it from her because it is verified in the Probation Report, he is attending Community Addictions and he has completed his Community Service within five or six weeks. There is light at the end of the tunnel here,” said the barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant he is a "lucky man to have your mother in court as a support for your Mr Withers”.

"You do have a record, though it isn’t the worst I have ever seen for drugs, but the positive thing is that the Combination Order that was imposed is definitely working and it seems that is the best way to keep you off drugs,” said the District Judge fining Withers £300 plus the £15 Offender Levy.

