A retired 76-year-old teacher, whose car collided with another vehicle putting it in a spin and causing ‘significant’ injuries to the other driver, has narrowly missed a driving ban.

Gillian Bingham, from Moygannon Lane, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with careless driving.

Cornakinnegar Road and Kilmore Hill Road junction near Lurgan. Photo: Google.

The court heard that on March 4 last year at around 8am, police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Cornakinnegar Road and Kilmore Hill Road, Lurgan.

The injured party told police that she was travelling Lurgan-bound in her vehicle when a white Toyota Yaris pulled out of the Killmore Hill Road causing a collision and also injuries.

On June 9 the defendant was cautioned and questioned by police. “She admitted being the driver but denied pulling out of the junction and striking the other vehicle,” the prosecutor told the court, adding the defendant had no record.

Bingham’s lawyer said he saw a video of the aftermath, adding there was damage to the other driver’s side but that is because “she was put in a spin and hit the hedge / pillar after the event”.

The lawyer said the defendant damaged the rear panel of the other driver’s car.

"She was pulling up to the junction and failed to stop just one the white line. It is a narrow country road. She was turning right and came to the junction at an angle and her car on the passenger’s side has crept over the white line,” said the lawyer.

"It is not a case where she is pulling out in front of the vehicle. It is a case where she has failed to stop directly behind the white line and regrettably she has hit the rear panel of that car which was coming around the corner and put it into a spin,” he said.

"It is momentary inattention in not stopping behind the white line and looking right and left,” he added.

The lawyer said his client, a retired teacher, has been driving since she was aged 18 and has never been involved in an accident nor had any penalty points.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read a reference from her rector which “speaks to her character”. He pointed out that this had a “significant impact on the victim” including one “chronic” injury.

"It is a two-vehicle collision, caused by her pulling out of a junction which does require an extra bit of diligence on behalf of any driver,” said the district judge asking what the rules are about people in the mid-70 and driving tests.

A lawyer informed the court that a doctor signs people off every three years permitting them to drive. He praised his client’s ‘cognitive’ abilities, adding she still marks exams for the schools on a part-time basis.

"This lady is very much still clued in and I wouldn’t put her in that bracket,” said the lawyer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I think it would be unfair and disproportionate to disqualify Ms Bingham today. I will deal with by way of enhanced penalty points.”

He imposed eight penalty points, adding that it will put the defendant near being disqualified which “hopefully will give Ms Bingham reason to be even more careful”. He also issued a fine of £250 plus the £15 offender levy.