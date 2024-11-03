A Richhill man, who was found slumped over the steering wheel of his van asleep, has been given a road ban for driving with excess alcohol.

Paul James Loney, aged 56, from Dean’s Grange, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Loney’s solicitor Mr Philip Reid said his client pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that at 10am on October 3 this year police were on mobile patrol in Thomas Street, Portadown, when they were told by members of the public that a man was slumped over the steering wheel of a parked van.

Police approached the man in the driver’s seat “apparently asleep with the engine running and the keys in the ignition”, revealed the Prosecutor. “The window was down and the heating was on high and police were able to reach in and remove the keys,” she told the court. “It took some effort for police to wake the defendant who was very slow to react.”

Police were concerned about how he came to be there and asleep plus he was smelling of alcohol.

He failed a preliminary breath test and responded: “I’ve been sober for 16 months until last night.”

Further enquiries showed the defendant’s vehicle being driven into the street about 90 minutes before he was found by police.

During interview the defendant admitted he had driven to a shop and was waiting on his wife to bring him money to buy vapes and had driven approximately six miles in morning traffic.

His evidential breath test was 95 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He told police he had half a bottle of whiskey and had been “drowning his sorrows”. He had no record.

Mr Reid said Loney had initially been arrested for being drunk in charge but his client had made full admissions in interview to driving the van.

"He’s 46 and never been before a court in his life. He is very contrite about this. It is a source of embarrassment to him. He has had his struggles and struggles with alcohol and has sought help to face his difficulties,” said Mr Reid, adding that Loney had gone through the Cuan Mhuire treatment programme.

Mr Reid said that despite this one slip, Loney has sought further treatment as he doesn’t “want to go back to where he was”. He added that his client is a painter and decorator by trade and this was his work van so a driving ban would impact on his employment.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the evidential reading is “very high”. “I think you did the right thing pleading guilty to the substantive offence. I’m not sure there would have been much of a defence around that with the engine running and the heat on and you slumped asleep at the wheel.”

The District Judge said it was clear he had taken steps to deal with his problem. He disqualified Loney from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £300 fine plus the Offender Levy of £15.