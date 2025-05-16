Romanian man living in Cookstown banned from driving for four weeks
Ionut Stroe, 24, whose address was given as Millburn Street in Cookstown, appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The court heard that on October 6, 2024 at 01.50 the defendant was observed by police driving a Volkswagen Golf on the Moneymore Road, Magherafelt.
Police checks showed the defendant did not have valid insurance for the vehicle and he was subsequently charged with the motoring offence.
Defence told the court the defendant held a Romania driving licence and that he already has nine penalty points on his licence.
He added: "He insists it was an oversight. There was an insurance policy but it had lapsed.”
District Judge Oonagh Mullan disqualified the defendant from driving for four weeks.
She also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.