Sammy Bingham: man jailed in connection with teenager Tara Wright's crash death is back in court for drink driving
Sammy Bingham, aged 34, from Winona Crest, Donaghcloney, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with driving with excess alcohol.
Bingham had received a 14 months jail sentence with seven months on licence at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, March 11 for permitting teenage driver Tara Wright (17) to drive his car when she was over the limit in 2019. Ms Wright crashed the car and died soon after.
At Craigavon Magistrates Court, he faced the charge of driving with excess alcohol on the Donaghcloney Road, Craigavon on February 7, 2025. No details of the case were presented to the court.
Deputy District Judge Jonathan Dunlop imposed a 12-month driving ban on Bingham. “Giving his living arrangements I won’t impose a fine,” said the district judge.