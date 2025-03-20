Sammy Bingham: man jailed in connection with teenager Tara Wright's crash death is back in court for drink driving

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who received a recent jail sentence has been given a driving ban for being over the alcohol limit.

Sammy Bingham, aged 34, from Winona Crest, Donaghcloney, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with driving with excess alcohol.

-

placeholder image
Read More
Major traffic delays in Lurgan as main arterial route is closed to traffic by th...
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.placeholder image
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Bingham had received a 14 months jail sentence with seven months on licence at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, March 11 for permitting teenage driver Tara Wright (17) to drive his car when she was over the limit in 2019. Ms Wright crashed the car and died soon after.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Craigavon Magistrates Court, he faced the charge of driving with excess alcohol on the Donaghcloney Road, Craigavon on February 7, 2025. No details of the case were presented to the court.

Deputy District Judge Jonathan Dunlop imposed a 12-month driving ban on Bingham. “Giving his living arrangements I won’t impose a fine,” said the district judge.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice