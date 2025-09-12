A man accused of sharing a PSNI officer’s details has been granted a bail variation to allow him to deliver drinks to an area of Lurgan he was previously excluded from.

Sean Patrick Martin, aged 41, from Carrigart Manor, Tullygally, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

He faces two charges including collecting or making a record of information, namely a photograph of an off duty police officer, likely to be of use to terrorists and publishing or communicating information likely to be of use to terrorists on July 6, 2023.

Martin’s barrister, Mr Andrew Moriarty, explained that the defendant was applying for a bail variation to permit him to enter the area of Lurgan which he is excluded from due to bail restrictions.

It was explained that a colleague of Martin’s, who normally drove a vehicle to deliver drinks to various outlets, had left the firm. The court also heard that Martin previously had been dropped off outside the ‘exclusion zone’ while the other colleague delivered the goods inside the zone.

The application was to permit Martin to deliver the goods to up to 12 specific outlets within the zone at specific times of day and only to exit the vehicle when at the specific premises.

Mr Moriarty said that there was “a certain sensitivity” expressed on behalf of the police officer in charge of the case with issues raised ‘in camera’.

‘In camera’ is a term which means in private, usually taking place in the private chambers of a judge, with the Press and public excluded.

He said a note was to be given to District Judge Michael Ranaghan privately regarding the location of the subject of the charges’ home address and this would not be shown to the defence barrister nor made public.

A prosecuting barrister raised the fact that a senior PSNI officer attending court had asked the matter be held ‘in chambers’, however District Judge Ranaghan said he “would rather not have matters heard in chambers”.

"Whilst there are ways to protect certain material, we still like to proceed in the spirit of public justice,” said the district judge.

A detective constable said she had a map of the exclusion zone on which contained “sensitive” addresses and the envelope should not be opened. She also said police would be opposing the bail variation.

On the suggestion of Mr Moriarty, the map was given to the district judge, for his eyes only, to make judgement on the bail application.

The detective constable added that she had the list of 10 of the premises which Martin would be delivering to if permitted. “They are within that whole exclusion zone,” she said.

She agreed with Mr Moriarty that she had contacted Martin’s boss who confirmed a member of staff had been ‘let go’ and this had ‘precipitated’ the bail variation proposal.

Mr Moriarty said Martin was on police bail for three months during which time there were no exclusions. He added there haven’t been any bail breaches.

Bail was granted with a review on September 24. Martin is only permitted into the exclusion zone to deliver goods to those specified locations. He isn’t permitted to exit any vehicle in that exclusion zone save those listed premises and must share details of his deliveries with the PSNI in advance.