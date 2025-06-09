Sean Martin: Prosecution at Craigavon court asks for four-week adjournment in case against Co Armagh man accused of terrorism offences
Sean Patrick Martin, aged 41, from Carrigart Manor, Craigavon, was due before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE).
He faces two charges including collecting or making a record of information likely to useful to terrorists and publishing or communicating information about a PSNI officer which is likely to be of use to terrorists on July 6, 2023.
Again the PE was adjourned with the Public Prosecution Service seeking another 4 weeks.
Martin’s barrister Mr Andrew Moriarty said it had been his understanding from the pre-committal review last week that papers in the case would be served in the interim.
"That would appear not to have happened,” said Mr Moriarty asking District Judge Michael Ranaghan if an update on the case could be provided.
A Prosecutor told the court she had been asked to request a 4 week adjournment. “I understand they are currently awaiting the Director’s certificate in this matter. I have been asked by the Directing Officer to take it for four weeks.”
The District Judge said: “The court was notified that the PE today might not proceed on the basis that the papers might not be with the defence. But we are now told that it is the Director’s Certificate.
"Obviously given the nature of the offences it would have been obvious to the directing officer that that was required at the very outset,” said the District Judge.
The PE was adjourned until July 2. “There should be no slippage of that date whatsoever,” said the District Judge.