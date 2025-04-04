Second man due in court on charges connected with murder of Dungannon pensioner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second man has been charged to court in connection with murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan at Dungannon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old has charged with a number of offences including assisting an offender, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 4th April.

A 33-year-old man, who was charged with murder on Thursday, is also expected to appear before the same court.

As is usual procedure he charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.