Second man due in court on charges connected with murder of Dungannon pensioner

By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:40 BST
A second man has been charged to court in connection with murder of 71-year-old Adam Krzan at Dungannon.

The 34-year-old has charged with a number of offences including assisting an offender, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 4th April.

A 33-year-old man, who was charged with murder on Thursday, is also expected to appear before the same court.

As is usual procedure he charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

